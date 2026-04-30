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'Foreigners who commit evil have no place but in depths of water': Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba further said that the new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress ​and economic benefits ​to all Gulf ​nations.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:35 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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