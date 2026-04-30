<p>Iran's new Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a> has published a fresh written message, on Thursday, noting that a new chapter for the Gulf and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> has been taking evolving since the Iran war with the United States and Israel broke out on February 28.</p><p>He also asserted that any 'foreigners who commit evil' will have no place but in the 'depths of water'.</p>.Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei 'gravely wounded' but 'mentally sharp': Report.<p>Iran's Supreme Leader further said that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate what he described as "the enemy's abuses of the waterway." He then added that new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and economic benefits to all Gulf nations. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>