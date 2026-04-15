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Four killed as Turkey sees second school shooting in two days, 20 others injured

Three students and one ​teacher were ⁠left dead in the incident in the province of Kahramanmaras.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:39 IST
World newsTurkeySchool Shooting

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