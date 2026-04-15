Four killed as Turkey sees second school shooting in two days, 20 others injured

<p>A student shot at least four people dead including fellow pupils and wounded at least 20 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday, the local governor said, marking the country's second school attack in two days.</p><p>Three students and one teacher were left dead in the incident in the province of Kahramanmaras, Governor Mukerrem Unluer told reporters.</p><p>The shooter died in the attack.</p>.At least 10, including suspect, killed in shooting at school in Canada's British Columbia.<p>The student was in the eighth-grade at the school and concealed their father's guns in a backpack to carry out the attack, the governor added.</p><p>School shootings are very rare in Turkey.</p><p>Television footage from the scene on Wednesday showed ambulances arriving at the school where police and crowds had gathered by the gate. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X that an investigation was launched into the attack.</p><p>On Tuesday, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/school-shooting-in-turkey-leaves-16-wounded-governor-says-3967332">former student opened fire</a> at a school in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, wounding at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself.</p>