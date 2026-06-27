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Fresh ship struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade attacks in worst escalation since peace deal

Britain's UKMTO maritime security agency said the tanker that was hit on Saturday had sustained damage to its bridge, with all crew reported safe.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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