<p>Airlines across Europe and Asia are raising ticket prices and fuel surcharges as the ongoing conflict involving Iran sends oil markets into turmoil and disrupts flight routes through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia">West Asia</a>. Carriers say soaring jet fuel costs and the need to reroute aircraft around the conflict zone are pushing up operating expenses. As a result, many airlines are adjusting fares or introducing additional surcharges for passengers.</p><p>Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows that more than 43,000 flights scheduled to operate in and out of the Middle East were cancelled between February 28 and March 10, reflecting the scale of the disruption.</p><p>Here is a round-up of airlines that have announced fare hikes or fuel surcharges so far:</p>.<p>Southeast Asia's biggest budget carrier has raised fares and <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-10/no-jet-fuel-hedge-makes-airasia-worst-performing-airline-stock" rel="noopener noreferrer">adjusted </a>fuel surcharges, but without specifying by how much. The airline said it will "dynamically monitor market conditions and react proactively as and when needed." </p>.<p>Air India and Air India Express will phase in fuel surcharges across domestic and international routes from March 12.</p><ul><li><p>From March 12 a surcharge of 399 rupees ($4.35) will be added to domestic flights and services to South Asia, West Asia and the Middle East. Surcharges to Southeast Asia will rise to $60 from $40, and for Africa to $90 from $60.</p></li><li><p>From March 18, the surcharge for Europe will rise $25 to $125, and to North America and Australia by $50 to $200.</p></li><li><p>Surcharges to Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to be announced later</p></li></ul>.<p>The airline said March 10 it will raise fares by an unspecified amount, and may need to take further pricing action and adjust its network and schedule if fuel costs remain elevated. The company also suspended its earnings guidance, saying <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-09/air-new-zealand-suspends-guidance-as-jet-fuel-price-fluctuates" rel="noopener noreferrer">assumptions</a> on fuel costs announced late last month are no longer valid.</p><p>Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is doubling its passenger fuel surcharge starting March 18. The levy on a long-haul flight will rise to HK$1,164 ($149) from HK$569. Short- and medium-haul surcharges will increase by a similar ratio, according to the carrier.</p>.<p>In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Finnish carrier pivoted to relying on a long-haul network that flew to Doha and Dubai. The airline has canceled all flights through those cities at least through the end of this month, and it says the current turmoil in oil markets will be reflected in ticket prices. Thus, there's no need for a separate fuel charge.</p>.<p>Hong Kong Airlines increased fuel surcharges, starting March 12, on a range of routes, including a 35% increase, or HK$100 ($12.80), to the Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh. The levy on long-haul destinations including Australia and North America will rise HK$150 to HK$739.</p>.<p>JAL, which already applies a fuel surcharge on international routes, said it has no plans to bring forward changes to levies before April 1.</p>.<p>Founder Ajay Singh said carriers will have "<a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-10/spicejet-chairman-says-crude-oil-even-at-90-is-unsustainable" rel="noopener noreferrer">no choice</a>" but to impose a fuel surcharge. He is looking for the government to lower jet fuel taxes, warning that even $90 a barrel oil is "completely unsustainable." Singh said SpiceJet has considered grounding planes if high oil prices persist and that airlines may have to rethink their expansion plans in such an environment.</p>.<p>The Norwegian budget airline said higher oil prices likely will be reflected in fares or as a specific surcharge.</p>.<p>The UK-based airline hedges against high oil prices, though it has a dynamic pricing system based on passenger demand.</p>