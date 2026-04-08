<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday accepted a two-week ceasefire with Iran, just hours before a deadline he had set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on civilian infrastructure.</p><p><br>Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also confirmed the pause, with negotiations between Tehran and Washington scheduled to begin in Islamabad on Friday.</p><p><br>According to Iranian state media, cited by <em>The New York Times</em>, Tehran had put forward a 10-point proposal aimed at ending the conflict with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Israel. The plan was relayed through Pakistan, which has been acting as a key intermediary, though officials indicated major sticking points remained ahead of Trump’s deadline.</p><p><br>Two senior Iranian officials, speaking anonymously to <em>NYT</em>, said the proposal calls for guarantees against future attacks on Iran, a halt to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the removal of all sanctions.</p><p><br>In exchange, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. The proposal also includes a transit fee of about $2 million per vessel, to be shared with Oman. Iran intends to use its share to rebuild infrastructure damaged in recent strikes instead of seeking direct compensation, added <em>NYT</em> report. </p>.'Stop bombing and attack for two weeks': US President Donald Trump announces ceasefire in Iran .<p>While the full document has not been made public, state media said it outlines conditions for safe navigation through the strait, lifting sanctions, reconstruction support, and an end to regional conflicts.</p><p><br><strong>According to Iran's state media, Iran’s 10-point proposal includes:</strong></p><p>1. US commitment to ensure no further acts of aggression against Iran</p><p>2. Continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz</p><p>3. Acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment rights</p><p>4. Lifting of all primary sanctions</p><p>5. Lifting of all secondary sanctions</p><p>6. Termination of all resolutions against Iran by the UN Security Council</p><p>7. Termination of resolutions by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors</p><p>8. Payment of damages to Iran for war losses</p><p>9. Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region</p><p>10. Cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon<br></p><p>However, <em>Associated Press</em> reported that Farsi-language version of Iran's 10-point ceasefire plan included the phrase "acceptance of enrichment" for its nuclear programme, but that was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.</p><p><br>Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would allow safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the talks, though under coordination with its armed forces and subject to “technical limitations”. </p><p><br><strong>Trump calls proposal ‘workable’</strong></p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Iran’s proposal as a “workable” basis for talks, saying the US had already achieved its military objectives and was close to securing a long-term peace arrangement in the region.</p>