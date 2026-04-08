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From Hormuz reopening to uranium enrichment: Iran’s 10-point plan explained

Two senior Iranian officials said the proposal calls for guarantees against future attacks on Iran, a halt to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the removal of all sanctions.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 03:30 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 03:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMojtaba Khamenei

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