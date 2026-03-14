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From Kerala to Bihar: West Asia conflict puts India’s remittance flow at risk

Convener of the Indian Overseas Congress for the Middle East region, Mansoor Palloor, fears the ongoing crisis in the Gulf could push migrants to move to countries like Canada, Australia and Europe.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:28 IST
World newsGulfSpecialsDH Spotlight

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