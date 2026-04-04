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From war zone to home: UP local brought back from Israel after Janta Darshan appeal

Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Hajpura village, had gone to Israel for employment but got stuck after the war started.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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