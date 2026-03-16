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Future will be 'brighter' if Iran 'changes its course': Israel's envoy in India

Israel's ambassador to India Reuven Azar asserted that it has aerial dominance over Iran.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest Asiawar crimes

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