<p>Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Monday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> is willing end the ongoing hostilities if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> changes course, as the conflict in W<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">est Asia</a> entered its 17th day. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Azar said in the last few days, Israel has remained in touch with several countries through “diplomatic channels." These discussions, he added, included consultations with its ally the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>, and other countries in the region, and even some nations with which Israel does not have formal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diplomatic-ties">diplomatic ties</a>. </p>.<p>Azar stated that Israel continues to support diplomatic engagement, but was forced to take military action after exhausting peaceful options. He said, “We are always for diplomacy. Unfortunately, we exhausted diplomacy to the extent that we had to take military action. We hope that diplomacy will be relevant again as a result of our military action,” he said.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel says it destroyed plane used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Khamenei.<p>According to the Israeli envoy, Israeli <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/military">military</a> operations have significantly weakened Tehran's ability to launch attacks. Azar claimed that the strikes have substantially degraded Iran's launching capabilities. "We've managed to degrade Iran's launching capabilities” to a large extent, he said. </p>.<p>The envoy further asserted Israel currently has aerial dominance over Iran. “Right now, we are controlling the skies of Iran. They are in dire straits," he said added that the future will be "brighter" if Iran decides to "change course" and recognises Israel. </p>