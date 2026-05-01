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Gaza aid flotilla activists taken to Crete after Israeli interception

The activists were part of a second Global Sumud flotilla, launched in recent months ⁠in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian assistance.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 19:00 IST
World newsGaza

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