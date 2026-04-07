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'Give them the Oscars': Internet gushes over Iran's AI Lego videos mocking Trump, US military

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with users applauding its production quality.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:49 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpSocial mediaTehranmemesMiddle EastTrending

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