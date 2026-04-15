Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Global fossil fuel consumption in March fall amidst Hormuz blockade

The data contradicts widespread expectations that coal power generation would rise in response to the crisis.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 06:20 IST
World newsfossil fuelsMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us