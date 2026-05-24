Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'Good news may come in the next few hours': US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on West Asia conflict

Rubio, without elaborating, said progress has been made in the negotiations in the past 48 hours on an outline to resolve the conflict.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 12:20 IST
World newsWest AsiaMiddle EastMarco Rubio

Follow us on :

Follow Us