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Hamas calls on Iran not to target neighboring countries but affirms its right to self-defence

It also called on all countries in the region and international ‌organizations to immediately stop the war.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 14:30 IST
World newsIranHamas

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