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'Hands of time will not turn back': US no longer have 'safe haven' in the Gulf, says Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader took over in March after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israel air strikes.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiawarMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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