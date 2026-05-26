<p>Iranian Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei</a>, on Tuesday, on his Telegram channel, said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf">Gulf</a> powers will no longer be a shield for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> bases, adding that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> can no longer have "a safe haven" in the region. This comes amid the peace talks and discussion between both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> and Washington aiming to put an end to the three-month old war.</p>.<p>"The hands of time will not turn back. The nations and lands of the region will no longer act as shields for US bases. Not only will America lack a safe haven for its mischief and military bases in the region, but its former status is fading day by day," Khamenei said in a statement on his Telegram channel.</p>.<p>Khamenei's statement came hours after the US attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats, trying to lay mines.</p>.<p>According to the Times of Israel report, several US bases in the West Asia were attacked by Iran during the war.</p>.West Asia conflict | Iran's Supreme Leader briefs military chief on 'new guiding measures'.<p>Iran’s supreme leader took over in March after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israel air strikes. However, the supreme leader has not made any public appearance till now.</p>