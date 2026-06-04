'Have to wait a bit more': Israeli envoy dismisses reports of rift between Trump and Netanyahu

<p>Dismissing suggestions of a growing rift between Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and US President Donald Trump, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said expectations of a breakdown in ties between the two leaders have surfaced repeatedly over the years but have never come to true.</p><p>In an interview with <em>PTI</em> Videos, Azar argued that recent reports highlighting tensions over Israel's military campaign in Lebanon have been exaggerated and do not reflect any fundamental disagreement between Washington and Jerusalem.</p><p>"I think that a lot of people will be happy to be able to identify a wedge between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, and they have been waiting for that for the last 10 years. I think that we will have to wait a bit more," he said.</p>.Is Benjamin Netanyahu losing grip on Donald Trump amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations? .<p>The envoy maintained that the relationship between the two leaders remains intact and that much of the speculation stems from attempts to portray normal policy discussions as signs of a deeper divide.</p><p>According to Azar, any differences that emerge are largely related to methods and timing rather than long-term objectives.</p><p>His comments came after Trump acknowledged that he had been unhappy with Netanyahu's approach to the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a>. During an appearance on the "Pod Force One" podcast, the US president was asked about reports that he had called Netanyahu "effing crazy" and complained about his conduct.</p><p>"I did," Trump said. "I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know."</p><p>Despite those remarks, Azar said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>and Israel continue to share the same strategic outlook, particularly when it comes to preventing Iran from obtaining a military nuclear capability.</p><p>He also highlighted what he described as the first-ever joint military operation carried out by the two countries, saying it demonstrated the close coordination that exists between them.</p><p>"Although we might have differences when it comes to tactics, I think that we see eye to eye when it comes to what we want to do," he said.</p><p>Turning to the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, Azar portrayed the negotiations as a contest between highly skilled negotiators seeking to gain an advantage over each other.</p>.'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war, say reports.<p>He described the talks as an effort by "two world champions of negotiation" to "outsmart one another" and cautioned against interpreting every public statement or media report as evidence of a breakthrough or collapse.</p><p>"If you are consistent and you are patient, at the end of the day, the cards will fall in place," he said.</p><p>Negotiations between the US and Iran remain in flux, with both governments offering differing assessments of progress. While officials in Tehran have at times suggested the talks have lost momentum, Trump has continued to insist that diplomatic engagement remains on track.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>