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'Have to wait a bit more': Israeli envoy dismisses reports of rift between Trump and Netanyahu

The envoy maintained that the relationship between the two leaders remains intact and that much of the speculation stems from attempts to portray normal policy discussions as signs of a deeper divide.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:40 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:40 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald Trump

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