<p>Jerusalem: Amid escalating tensions after Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran and frequent siren alerts, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has cancelled all study related activities for a week.</p>.<p>There are about 170-180 Indian students at Hebrew University, mostly researchers. Some of them told PTI that they are all safe and staying close to the protective shelter.</p>.'Murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed nuclear weapons: Netanyahu on US, Israel strike on Iran.<p>"Due to the security situation, all exams, assignments, and coursework scheduled for this week (Sunday–Friday, March 1–6) are cancelled," the university communicated to the students on Saturday.</p>.<p>"The university is conducting ongoing assessments and will update the university community on any developments in accordance with the directives of the Home Front Command," it said.</p>.<p>"Anyone in need of support from the psychological services is invited to email the dedicated hotline at: psyserv@mail.huji.ac.il. The hotline operates Sunday–Friday between 08:20 and 18:30," the students were told.</p>.<p>They were also advised to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.</p>.<p>Sirens sounded several times in Jerusalem when people needed to enter shelters. </p>