Hezbollah chief rejects Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calls it a 'humiliation'

<p>Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Saturday that the Israel-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lebanon">Lebanon </a>framework agreement signed in Washington is "null", a "humiliation" and a surrender of sovereignty, and should be replaced by the Iran-U.S. memorandum.</p>.Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal.<p>Qassem said in a statement that any attempt to link Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon to the group's disarmament crossed "red lines."</p>