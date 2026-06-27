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Homeworldmiddle east

Hezbollah chief rejects Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calls it a 'humiliation'

He said any ‌attempt to link Israel's withdrawal from ⁠southern ⁠Lebanon to the group's disarmament crossed "red lines."
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:28 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonMiddle EastHezbollah

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