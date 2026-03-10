Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Housing sales paused in Dubai as West Asia conflict continues

Dubai’s real estate market depends heavily on international investors and expatriate residents.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:42 IST
DubaiReal EstateWest AsiahousingMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us