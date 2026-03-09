Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

How Iran war could create ‘fertiliser shock’ – often ignored global risk to food prices, farming

Around a third of globally traded urea passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 07:42 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us