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How might Strait of Hormuz be reopened? Here are 3 scenarios

The key navigational choke point borders Iran to the north and Oman to the south.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:37 IST
IranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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