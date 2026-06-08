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Homeworldmiddle east

‘I call the shots’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu has ‘no choice’ but to accept peace deal with Iran amid growing tensions

Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 03:24 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 01:32 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMiddle East

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