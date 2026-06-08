‘I call the shots’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu has ‘no choice’ but to accept peace deal with Iran amid growing tensions

<p>Amid growing tensions and exchange of fire between Iran and Israel, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> asked Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> not to retaliate against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/irans-top-negotiator-threatens-us-targets-over-lebanon-escalation-4030854">Iran's </a>latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the three-month long conflict in West Asia. </p><p>According to a report by <em>Axios, </em>Trump spoke with Netanyahu to prevent a fresh conflict between the two nations. </p><p>Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.</p><p>"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told <em>Fox News</em>.</p><p>"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump said.</p>.'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war, say reports.<p>"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told <em>Axios</em>.</p><p>"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.</p><p>Trump stressed that the US was close to an agreement with Iran and warned that escalation could derail the talks. </p><p>"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.</p><p>Trump also criticised Israel's strikes on Beirut on Sunday, saying he was "not happy about it".</p><p>Talking to <em>Financial Times, </em>Trump said Netanyahu would have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran.</p><p>"He won't have any choice," Trump said of Netanyahu, asserting that he "calls the shots".</p>.Trump says negotiators are getting closer to Iran deal.<p>However, the Israeli Defence Force on Monday said it had struck multiple military targets in Iran following the missile attack. </p><p>"The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago," IDF said in a tweet. </p><p>The targets were aimed at central and western parts of Iran, including in the capital city of Tehran. The Israeli military said it identified missiles launched from Iran and that its defense systems had intercepted them.</p><p>Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Israel had carried out attacks on targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles, adding that Ramat David air base near Nazareth was targeted. </p>