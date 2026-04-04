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IAEA says projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, killing one

The ⁠IAEA said in an X post that one of ⁠the ‌site’s physical protection staff members was ‌killed by a ⁠projectile fragment and that a building on ‌site was ‌affected by shockwaves ‌and fragments.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 11:53 IST
World newsIAEAWest AsiaMiddle Eastnuclear power plant

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