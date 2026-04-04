<p>The International Atomic Energy Agency on Saturday said that it has been informed by Iran about a projectile striking close to the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.</p><p>The IAEA said in an X post that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments.</p> .IAEA says no damage reported at Israel's Dimona nuclear site after projectile incident.<p>"No increase in radiation levels was reported," the IAEA said.</p><p>Iran's Tasnim news agency said earlier on Saturday the incident did not damage the main parts of the plant and that production was unaffected. </p>