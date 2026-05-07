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IDF soldier places cigarette in mouth of Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon

Though the picture appeared to be shared online on May 6 (Wednesday), the initial inquiry done by the IDF says that the photo was taken in a village in Debel, several weeks ago.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:11 IST
World newsStatuecigarettesLebanon

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