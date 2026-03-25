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In Iran war, cheap drones remain wild card

The Shahed drones are cheap weapons made with off-the-shelf parts that can be assembled in a smaller workshop than the site near Isfahan University of Technology targeted by the United States.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:18 IST
World newsIranDronesWest Asia

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