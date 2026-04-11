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In new war with Israel, Hezbollah defies notion that it was crippled

Netanyahu said Israel would continue hitting Hezbollah even as it opens talks with the Lebanese government on how to disarm the militant group.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 08:20 IST
World newsIranIsraelLebanonMiddle EastHezbollah

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