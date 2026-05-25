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Homeworldmiddle east

In West Bank, latest victim of Israeli settler violence shocks in a new way

What follows, recorded by the dog's owners, a Palestinian family in the village of Atara, is extremely difficult to watch, and to describe.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 19:55 IST
World newsViolenceWest BankMiddle EastPalestinians

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