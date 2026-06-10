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India summons US diplomat as 3 Indians go missing after missile strikes tanker off Oman

While 21 Indians were rescued following the missile strike on the ship, three were reportedly missing.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 17:08 IST
World newsIranMiddle EastUS NavyGulf of Oman

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