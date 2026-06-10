India summons US diplomat as 3 Indians go missing after missile strikes tanker off Oman

<p>New Delhi: A senior diplomat of Washington, D.C., was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Wednesday after three seafarers from India were reported missing following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/3-indians-missing-after-suspected-us-missile-strike-on-tanker-off-oman-coast-mea-condemns-attack-4034537">missile strike by the United States Navy </a>on the commercial vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman. </p><p>The MT Settebello was sailing under the flag of Palau near the Strait of Hormuz, and its crew included 24 Indian seafarers. While 21 Indians were rescued following the missile strike on the ship, three were reportedly missing, according to the MEA in New Delhi. </p>.<p>New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Muscat is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the authorities in Oman in the ongoing search and rescue operation following the missile strike on the ship. </p><p>New Delhi condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MT Settebello. </p><p>Jason Meeks, the chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to the MEA headquarters, where the senior officials handed over to him a démarche, conveying concerns over repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region.</p><p>“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” the MEA stated in a press release issued in New Delhi on Wednesday.</p>.US strikes Iran after Apache helicopter downed near Strait of Hormuz; Tehran hits back, says 'will leave no attack unanswered'.<p>The attack on MT Settebello took place just two days after the US forces similarly attacked and disabled the unladen MT Marivex oil tanker, which was also sailing under the flag of Palau, in the Gulf of Oman on Monday. The MT Marivex was hit by the US forces after it attempted to sail to a port in Iran, flouting the US blockade against the Persian Gulf nation.</p><p>Twenty-four Indian seafarers were rescued after the attack on the MT Marivex on Monday. </p><p>India on Wednesday reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in West Asia, where the conflict between Iran, on one side, and Israel and the US, on the other, had disrupted the maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – a choke point between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. </p><p>New Delhi also asked for the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability could return to the West Asian region. </p><p>“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA stated in New Delhi.’ </p><p>India recently noted that the Iran versus Israel and the US conflict had already lasted over 100 days and had already caused immense human suffering, and it had also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies.</p>