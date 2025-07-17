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Indian Embassy briefs principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in Saudi Arabia on regional situation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced cancellation of the Class 12 board exams in the Middle East region in view of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 19:24 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 19:24 IST
World newsCBSEWest Asia

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