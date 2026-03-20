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Indian gas tankers getting ready to sail through Strait of Hormuz

The two tankers were currently anchored in Gulf waters, according to data from Kpler and shipping sources.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsGulf CountriesGulfMiddle EastStrait of HormuzGas tanker

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