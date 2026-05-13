Indian LPG tanker MV Sunshine safely crosses Strait of Hormuz, heads to India

<p>New Delhi: The LPG tanker MV Sunshine successfully transited the strategically vital <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> and is en route to India, marking the 15th such vessel to be safely evacuated from the Persian Gulf amid ongoing regional tensions. </p><p>According to official updates, the ship is receiving comprehensive support from multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, to ensure its secure passage through the volatile waters. </p><p>Marine tracking data confirms the vessel has moved into safer waters toward the Arabian Sea, bound for Indian ports where it will discharge its cargo of LPG. </p>.India in touch with Iran for safe passage of ships after Strait of Hormuz firing incident: MEA.<p>The transit comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, including conflicts involving Iran, disruptions from US-related blockades or restrictions, and selective permissions for vessel movements through the narrow Strait of Hormuz - a chokepoint that handles a significant portion of global oil and gas trade. </p><p>India has been actively coordinating the safe return of multiple stranded or India-bound vessels from the Persian Gulf. </p><p>Earlier evacuations have involved Indian-flagged or India-linked LPG carriers such as the Green Sanvi, Nanda Devi, Shivalik, Pine Gas, and others, often with direct naval escort or guidance. </p><p>The Central government's sources indicated that around 15 Indian-flagged or linked vessels were initially affected in the region, prompting diplomatic and operational efforts by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Navy to facilitate their exit. </p>