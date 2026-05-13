Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Indian LPG tanker MV Sunshine safely crosses Strait of Hormuz, heads to India

India has been actively coordinating the safe return of multiple stranded or India-bound vessels from the Persian Gulf.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 17:17 IST
World newsLPGMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us