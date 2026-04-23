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Indian seafarer among crew of ship held by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian guards boarded and took custody of vessels Francesca and Epaminondas. While there is no Indian on Francesca, one Indian is among the 21 crew onboard Epaminondas.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:31 IST
World newsIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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