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Indians among 13 killed in Qatar explosion; Embassy issues helpline numbers

The Embassy issued the following helpline numbers: +974-55647502 or +975-55384683 and email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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