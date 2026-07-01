Indirect US-Iran talks underway in Doha; release of Tehran’s funds, Strait of Hormuz in focus

<p>Indirect technical talks between the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>and Iran are continuing with mediators focusing on Tehran's frozen assets and the future of the Strait of Hormuz as part of efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East. </p><p>A senior official told <em>Reuters</em> that the indirect negotiations began on Tuesday night and have continued through Wednesday with Qatar and Pakistan acting as intermediaries.</p><p>"Indirect negotiations began on Tuesday night. Iran held meetings with Qatari and Pakistani officials, who in turn met with the US side. The indirect talks continued on Wednesday, focusing on Iran's frozen assets and the Strait of Hormuz," the official said.</p>.Iran says it won't meet with US envoys, clouding prospects for peace deal.<p>According to <em>Reuters</em>, US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday to help prepare for the technical discussions, though neither is participating in the negotiations.</p><p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> has emerged as the central issue in the talks. Citing two senior Iranian sources, <em>Reuters</em> reported that Tehran is seeking international recognition of its authority over the strategic waterway, including the right to impose fees on ships entering or leaving the Gulf if required.</p><p>As part of an interim agreement reached with Washington earlier this month to end their three-month conflict, Iran agreed not to charge ships using the Strait for 60 days. However, Tehran maintains that the deal still allows it to determine which vessels can pass through the waterway and the routes they must take.</p><p>Reportedly, Tehran wants formal acceptance of this control once the interim arrangement expires and will not move on to other outstanding issues in the peace negotiations until the matter is settled. If the agreement is not extended, Iran intends to begin levying transit fees from mid-August, although it has not specified the amount or mechanism. During the conflict, Iran closed the Hormuz and officials said some vessels paid navigation or other charges before leaving the Gulf.</p><p>The reported Iranian position is at odds with Washington's interpretation of the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding, under which passage through the Strait has remained free of tolls. President <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>said last week that no fees should be charged for using the waterway unless the United States itself decided to impose them. </p>