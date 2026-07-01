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Indirect US-Iran talks underway in Doha; release of Tehran’s funds, Strait of Hormuz in focus

A senior official said that the indirect negotiations began on Tuesday night and have continued through Wednesday with Qatar and Pakistan acting as intermediaries.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest Asia

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