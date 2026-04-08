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Intelligence report warned of Iran's 'persistent threat' to US as White House downplayed the risk

“The entire Trump administration is working together to protect the homeland and the American people – as they always do," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said ⁠in a statement.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 01:28 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 01:28 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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