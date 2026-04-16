<p>On Wednesday, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> secretly acquired a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese</a> spy satellite, providing them potential to target <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> military bases across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>. </p><p>The TEE-01B satellite is built and launched by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co, and was later acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force in late 2024 after it was launched into space from China, as the report cited leaked Iranian military documents.</p><p><em>FT</em> said that Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to observe major US military sites. The report also listed time-stamped coordinates, orbital analysis and satellite imagery. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, FT said.</p>.US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran: Report.<p>The satellite captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15, the report alleged.</p><p>On March 14, United States President Donald Trump confirmed US planes at the base had been hit.</p><p>The satellite also monitored Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base and locations near the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport, Iraq, around the time of IRGC-claimed attacks on facilities in those areas.</p><p>The reports remain unclarifies, as agencies could not confirm the allegations. Many suspect Iran using its access to China's BeiDou satellite navigation system, which is seen as an alternative to the US-owned Global Positioning System, for military usage. </p>