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Iran accused of utilising Chinese spy satellite to target US bases: Reports

The satellite captured images ⁠of Prince ⁠Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15, the report alleged.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaIranSatelliteWest Asia

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