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Iran aims to restore majority of refining capability within two months, oil ministry official says

Deputy Minister ⁠of Oil Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar ‌told ‌the Student News Network ‌that repair ‌work had begun.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 09:41 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

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