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Iran allowing transit of Chinese vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The Fars report ‌came as US ​President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China, agreed with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the Strait of Hormuz must be open ​for the free ⁠flow of energy.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:40 IST
World newsChinaIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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