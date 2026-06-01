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Iran and US continue strikes as diplomacy remains inconclusive

Both side accused each other of acting aggressively.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:00 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle East

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