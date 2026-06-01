Iran and US continue strikes as diplomacy remains inconclusive

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/donald-trump-says-iran-really-wants-to-make-a-deal-with-the-us-4023295">Middle East conflict</a> escalated as Iran and the US carried out strikes on military targets, while the diplomatic talks failed to bring an end to the war.</p><p>The Donald Trump administration justified its strikes saying that it attacked Iranian air defences, a ground control station and two drones that were threatening ships after "aggressive Iranian actions", including shooting down a US drone over international waters.</p>.Iran threatens war 'beyond the region' if US attacks.<p>On the other side, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the US had launched an attack on southern Iran, and hence, they carried strikes on an US air base. </p><p>Although a ceasefire was announced in April, both the sides have sporadically exchanged strikes, and accused each other of acting aggressively. </p><p>The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon. It has also caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices since Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global supply route for oil and liquefied natural gas.</p>.Donald Trump to decide imminently on Iran deal, says Hormuz Strait must open.<p>Meanwhile, Trump has been maintaining that Iran desperately wants to make a deal. However, Iran had said that US has been constantly changing its negotiating stance and demands, which they claimed has been the reason for failure of the talks.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>