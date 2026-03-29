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Iran-backed Houthis declare war on Israel amid US Marine deployment in West Asia

The Houthis said they would continue their operations until the "aggression" on all ⁠fronts ended.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 23:41 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 23:41 IST
USIranIsraelYemenWest AsiaWorldMiddle EastHouthis

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