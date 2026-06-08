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Iran blames United States for latest exchanges of fire with Israel

Baghaei said Israel's actions in Lebanon, whether carried out with US knowledge and ​consent or ⁠not, were aimed at sabotaging diplomacy.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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