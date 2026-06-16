Iran can immediately sell oil upon signing agreement, says US official but deal 'has conditions'

<p>A senior US official on Tuesday said Washington will allow <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>to begin selling oil and fuel immediately under the memorandum of understanding the two countries reached to end the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/war">war</a>. </p><p>The official added that the sanctions on Iranian oil sales would be waived once the agreement is signed this week and also covers services including banking, transportation and insurance to facilitate the sales. </p>.Strait of Hormuz transit will not resume until tanker owners are 'confident that US-Iran deal is material'.<p>However, the official said that the agreement has conditions. </p><p>“This is a performance-based agreement," the official told <em>Reuetrs</em>. </p><p>"Iran can only access any benefits of the MOU if they abide by all of the points they agreed to – including no nuclear weapon, neutralizing its enriched material, and not interfering with the free flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>