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Iran can immediately sell oil upon signing agreement, says US official but deal 'has conditions'

The agreement also covers services including banking, transportation and ‌insurance to facilitate the sales.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:13 IST
World newsUSIranOilWest Asiawar

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