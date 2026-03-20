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Iran claims first-ever strike on US F-35, jet makes emergency landing

While the F-15s have been mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, the KC-135 crashed in Iraq killing all six members onboard.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

World's first hit on US F-35? Officials confirm fighter jet's emergency landing after Iranian strike

In one line
Iran claims first-ever strike on a US F-35 fighter jet, forcing an emergency landing amid Middle East conflict.
Key points
Iran's claim
Iran asserted it struck a US F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet, potentially marking the first successful hit on the advanced aircraft.
US confirmation
US officials confirmed the F-35 made an emergency landing at a Middle East air base after a combat mission over Iran, with the pilot unharmed.
F-35's significance
The F-35 is described as the world's most advanced, lethal, and survivable fighter jet, enhancing pilot safety and allied military dominance.
Conflict timeline
The current Middle East conflict began in late February, with this incident marking the first alleged Iranian strike on a US aircraft in the war.
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World's first hit on US F-35? Officials confirm fighter jet's emergency landing after Iranian strike. Credit: X

World's first hit on US F-35? Officials confirm fighter jet's emergency landing after Iranian strike. Credit: X

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Published 20 March 2026, 09:02 IST
USIranfighter jetMiddle EastF-35Emergency landing

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