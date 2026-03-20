Iran claims first-ever strike on a US F-35 fighter jet, forcing an emergency landing amid Middle East conflict.

Key points

• Iran's claim Iran asserted it struck a US F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet, potentially marking the first successful hit on the advanced aircraft.

• US confirmation US officials confirmed the F-35 made an emergency landing at a Middle East air base after a combat mission over Iran, with the pilot unharmed.

• F-35's significance The F-35 is described as the world's most advanced, lethal, and survivable fighter jet, enhancing pilot safety and allied military dominance.