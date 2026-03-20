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Iran claims first-ever strike on a US F-35 fighter jet, forcing an emergency landing amid Middle East conflict.
Key points
• Iran's claim
Iran asserted it struck a US F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet, potentially marking the first successful hit on the advanced aircraft.
• US confirmation
US officials confirmed the F-35 made an emergency landing at a Middle East air base after a combat mission over Iran, with the pilot unharmed.
• F-35's significance
The F-35 is described as the world's most advanced, lethal, and survivable fighter jet, enhancing pilot safety and allied military dominance.
• Conflict timeline
The current Middle East conflict began in late February, with this incident marking the first alleged Iranian strike on a US aircraft in the war.
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World's first hit on US F-35? Officials confirm fighter jet's emergency landing after Iranian strike. Credit: X
Published 20 March 2026, 09:02 IST