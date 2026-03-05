<p>New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>) on Thursday cancelled class 10 board exams scheduled till March 11 in West Asia amid escalating tensions in the region, officials said.</p>.<p>The CBSE will announce the mode of declaration of results for these candidates, they said.</p>.CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams in Middle East amid rising tensions.<p>"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East--Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to cancel class 10 exams scheduled till March 11,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.</p>.<p>For class 12, the exam scheduled on March 7 has been postponed and the situation will be reviewed for future exams.</p>.<p>Earlier, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6 in the region for both the classes.</p>.<p>The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p>.<p>Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. </p>