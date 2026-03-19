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Iran considers levying transit fees on ships in Hormuz Strait, lawmaker says

Since the start of ​the US-Israeli ⁠war on Iran, Tehran has disrupted maritime transit through the strait for vessels it says are linked to ⁠its ‌war adversaries and their allies.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:29 IST
World newsIranLPGTehranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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