Iran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade if attacked

<p>Iranian parliamentary spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei on Tuesday said that the country could enrich <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uranium">uranium</a> up to 90 per cent purity, a level considered weapons-grade, if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> is attacked again.</p><p>In a post on X Rezaei said, "One of Iran's options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment. We will review it in the parliament."</p>.<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday had said that an ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran was on "life support" after dismissing an Iranian proposal.</p><p>In June 2025, Trump had said that Iran's nuclear facilities were "obliterated" by US and Israeli strikes during a 12-day war, severely limiting Iran's capacity to enrich uranium.</p><p>The fate of around 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent, a short technical step from roughly 90 per cent weapons-grade material, remains unclear.</p>.Trump hints at second carrier in Middle East as Iran and US near talks.<p>US intelligence assessments suggest Tehran's nuclear programme will not be significantly impeded unless that highly enriched uranium (HEU) stockpile is removed or destroyed.</p><p>The nuclear issue has been a key point of contention in talks between the US and Iran to end the conflict that began in late February. </p><p>Tehran wants nuclear topics discussed at a later stage, while Washington insists Iran should move its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renounce domestic enrichment.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>