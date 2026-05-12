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Iran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade if attacked

The nuclear issue has been a key point of contention in talks between the US and Iran to end the conflict that began in late February.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:41 IST
World newsIranUranium

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