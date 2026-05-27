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Iran could open Strait of Hormuz within a month if terms agreed: Report

Iranian state ​TV said it had obtained an unofficial draft of the MOU though it was not final and may not be agreed.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:45 IST
World newsIranWorldMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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