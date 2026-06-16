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Iran deal promises end to war but how it will work remains unclear

Iran has said the deal requires a full cessation of hostilities there, but Netanyahu said Israel would keep its forces in ​southern Lebanon and would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:48 IST
IranWest AsiawarMiddle EastConflict

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