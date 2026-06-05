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Iran declares support for Hezbollah with wider peace deal in doubt

"This war will end only when it ends in Lebanon as well," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:11 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaHezbollah

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