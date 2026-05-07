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Iran denies involvement in damage to Korean vessel in Strait of Hormuz

South ⁠Korea's Foreign Ministry said the cause of the fire would only be confirmed after the ​vessel was towed ​back to ​port and inspected.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:29 IST
World newsIranPanamaWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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