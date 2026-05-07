<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> denied any involvement by its armed forces in damage to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korean</a> vessel in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, its embassy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/seoul">Seoul</a> said on Thursday in a statement, adding that safe passage through the waterway requires strict adherence to Iranian regulations.</p>.Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Iran denies ship attack as Trump warns of renewed bombing, eyes deal.<p>On Monday, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/panama">Panama</a>-flagged ship operated by South Korea's HMM suffered an explosion and caught fire, with US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> blaming the incident on an Iranian attack, while South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the cause of the fire would only be confirmed after the vessel was towed back to port and inspected.</p>