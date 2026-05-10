<p>Company denied reports of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">oil</a> leak near Kharg Island on Sunday, according to state media, after satellite imagery this week appeared to show a large slick west of the country’s main oil export hub in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf">Gulf</a>.</p>.<p>The company’s chief executive said inspections had found no evidence of leaks from storage tanks, pipelines, loading facilities or tankers operating near the island.</p>.Energy facilities and shipping hit during US-Israeli war on Iran.<p>He added that the Marine Emergency Mutual Aid Centre (MEMAC), a regional marine pollution body, had also reported no sign of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leakage">leakage</a> in the area.</p>.<p>The official said Iranian teams had conducted additional field inspections and laboratory testing after the reports emerged and had not identified “even the smallest trace” of leakage.</p>