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Iran denies reports of oil leak near Kharg Island export hub

The Marine Emergency Mutual ‌Aid Centre (MEMAC) had also reported no sign ⁠of ⁠leakage in the area.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 13:10 IST
World newsIranOilCrudewarMiddle EastStrait of Hormuzisland district

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